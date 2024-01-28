NFL playoffs: Chiefs-Ravens, Lions-49ers face off in conference championship games

CNN —

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is in the rearview mirror and only four teams remain in the hunt for the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers are all just one step away from Super Bowl LVIII, but only two teams will make it to the NFL’s biggest stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the conference championships.

How to watch

The conference championships take place on Sunday, beginning with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs traveling to face the AFC’s No. 1 seeded Ravens.

The action concludes with NFC’s best 49ers hosting the No. 3 seed Lions.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule:

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens – Sunday, January 28, 3:00 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+, NFL+, YouTubeTV, Fubo)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers – Sunday, January 28, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX, NFL+, YouTubeTV, Fubo)