Dana Santas, known as the “Mobility Maker,” is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports, and is the author of the book “Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief.”

CNN —

It’s perfectly normal for one side of your body to be a bit stronger and more coordinated than the other. If you’re right-handed and have ever tried to brush your teeth with your left hand, you know what I mean. Despite how symmetrical your body might look — unless you’re among the 1% of the population who are ambidextrous — you naturally have a dominant side.

Trouble begins to brew when the scales tip too far past natural sidedness and your dominant side begins shouldering an unfair load. That’s when you start to experience pain, weakness and the potential for overuse injuries. And because muscles work in chains, imbalance-related issues can become a chain reaction, affecting other parts of the body.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that with a little awareness and some equalizing exercises, you can correct imbalances enough to embrace your natural asymmetry in a healthy, pain-free manner.

How sidedness becomes a problem

Having a physically demanding career is arguably the most common way natural side dominance can lead to issues. As a mobility and mind-body coach working in professional sports, I see this often. For instance, consider the demand put on the dominant arm of a Major League Baseball pitcher. All too often, the overuse results in a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow, necessitating surgery to repair it.

You don’t have to be a professional athlete to have physical responsibilities that exacerbate side dominance. Think about checkout lane cashiers repeatedly scanning items using the same hand or stay-at-home parents carrying their babies around all day on one hip. Anyone regularly doing an activity requiring repeated motion or strength that relies on their dominant side can experience chronic pain and increased injury potential if they don’t take measures to counter it.

Parents carrying their babies around all day on one hip can exacerbate issues with side dominance, bringing on chronic pain and increasing the potential for injury. Maskot/Getty Images

Another common way people inadvertently intensify side dominance is failing to properly rehab after an injury. If you slipped and twisted your ankle on your nondominant side, you would need to rely more on your dominant side to get around. Without balanced rehabilitation, you would likely continue favoring your dominant side even after your ankle heals.

Address imbalances in your daily activities

Awareness is a key ingredient for restoring more balanced movement patterns. By recognizing the ways you feed into your sidedness throughout the day, you can make simple changes to help counteract overuse. If you carry a bag over your shoulder, switch sides regularly. When standing for long periods, notice if you keep your weight more in one hip and leg, and shift, if you do. Even sitting on the same side of the couch every night can increase overreliance on your dominant side, so you should change your position from time to time.

Although walking is a symmetrical activity, pay attention on your next walk to ensure balance in your gait and work to correct any sided dominance. If you feel you may be favoring one side, check your shoes for uneven wear, which is an indicator of imbalance.

Because we’re naturally stronger and more coordinated on one side, there are some sided activities that we just