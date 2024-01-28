CNN —

January 29, 2024

On today’s show, CNN 10 heads to the Netherlands, where the United Nation’s top court ordered Israel to prevent genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza but did not call for a ceasefire. Then, we head to the southernmost continent in the world, Antarctica, where a doctoral student goes viral for sharing his quest to find the oldest ice on the planet. And before you go, we follow a team of divers and scientists exploring the ocean’s “Twilight Zone” to examine rarely seen species and ecosystems. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript.

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10