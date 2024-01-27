Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN —

The journey of “Moon Sniper,” the robotic explorer that has made Japan only the fifth country to put a spacecraft safely on the lunar surface, hasn’t gone quite as expected.

Though the mission — officially known as the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM — reached its destination last week, an “anomaly” experienced during descent resulted in the vehicle landing with its solar panels facing the wrong direction, forcing it to operate on limited battery power, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Now, with Moon Sniper’s battery turned off to maintain spacecraft functionality, JAXA officials are in wait-and-see mode, hoping the changing angle of the sun will restore power to the vehicle and allow the mission to resume. If the lander turns on again, it could make good on its objectives to collect unprecedented information about a region called the Sea of Nectar.

The spacecraft touched down near ﻿a crater called Shioli — a Japanese female first name pronounced “she-oh-lee” — which sits about 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of the Sea of Tranquility, the region near the lunar equator where Apollo 11 first landed humans on the moon.

The 1969 US moon mission Apollo 11 captured this oblique view of the large crater Theophilus at the northwest edge of the Sea of Nectar. NASA

At around 880 feet (268 meters) in diameter, it’s a small crater, but it’s close to a much bigger one called Theophilus that’s more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) across. This detail makes it particularly interesting for exploration.

“When I was reading up about this a month or so ago, I was super excited to see they had chosen this site,” said Dr. Gordon Osinski, a professor of planetary geology at Western University in Ontario, who’s also part of the upcoming Artemis III moon mission’s geology team.

“One of the great things about craters is that they excavate rocks from the depth and essentially give us a window into what’s under the surface of a planetary body,” Osinski added. He noted that Shioli stands on ground ejected by the larger nearby crater, which probably comes from a depth of over 1 mile (1.6 kilometers), giving researchers a chance to study lunar rock without any drilling.

“I think they chose this particular crater because the mineral olivine has been found — and anytime you mention olivine, people’s eyes light up because we think it probably originates from the mantle of the moon, which we’ve never really sampled on site before,” Osinski said.

Space weathering

In November, NASA published photographs of Shioli taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft currently orbiting the moon and mapping it to aid future missions. In the black-and-white photo, the crater looks like a splotch of light.

“The moon doesn’t have an atmosphere like the Earth, so it isn’t protected and it’s constantly bombarded with micrometeorites and radiation that damage the surface layers,” said Sara Russell, a professor of planetary sciences and senior research lead at the Planetary Materials Group of London’s Natural History Museum.