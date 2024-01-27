Editor’s note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

As humans, we like to “dare mighty things.”

That’s the motto of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, that borrows from a Theodore Roosevelt quote.

As a species born to live and walk on Earth, humankind has found ingenious ways to adapt to the absence of gravity as we set our sights on deep space, including building robotic explorers that can venture across the cosmos in our stead.

This week, the first photo arrived from Japan’s “Moon Sniper,” showcasing intriguing lunar rocks at its landing site, even though the lander didn’t touch down as planned.

Meanwhile, the European Space Agency has selected two new missions: one that will “surf” through gravitational waves to unravel the mysteries of the universe and another to uncover why Venus didn’t turn out like Earth.

And it’s time to bid farewell to one of the most delightfully plucky robots ever to explore Mars.

Other worlds

The Ingenuity helicopter, seen here on Mars in an image taken by the Perseverance rover on August 2, 2023, has flown for the last time. NASA/JPL-Caltech

After 72 flights in the Martian skies, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has flown for the last time.

Ingenuity served as the Perseverance rover’s faithful companion and aerial scout for nearly three years since its maiden flight on April 19, 2021. The historic chopper was the first aircraft to operate and fly on another world.

While coming in for a landing on January 18, the rover lost contact with the helicopter. When communication was reestablished, the mission team saw a photo capturing the shadow of Ingenuity’s damaged rotor blade. The blade likely struck the ground, which ended the helicopter’s mission.

The intrepid chopper outlasted its initial 30-day mission, flying higher, farther and faster than its NASA team ever expected and paving the way for the future of aerial space exploration.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our little tough trailblazer,” said Teddy Tzanetos, Ingenuity’s project manager at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Take note

During the frigid days of winter, it’s easy to hope that spring will arrive quickly. But in addition to blooming flowers and warmer temperatures, spring will bring about another force of nature: cicadas.

Scientists predict that billions of cicadas will surface as two different broods that typically appear every 13 years and every 17 years emerge simultaneously.

The rare event hasn’t been seen in the United States since Thomas Jefferson was president, and it’s not expected to occur again until 2245.

A long time ago