The Utah State Capitol is pictured on the day of the vice presidential debate between Republican vice presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, at the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., October 7, 2020.
The Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Jim Urquhart/Reuters/File
CNN  — 

The Utah Legislature Friday joined the growing list of lawmakers across the nation acting to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Lawmakers passed a bill that would prohibit institutions of higher education, the public education system, and government employers from “taking certain actions and engaging in discriminatory practices,” including DEI programs.

A person cheers as New College of Florida students and supporters protest ahead of a meeting by the college's board of trustees, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla. The conservative-dominated board of trustees of Florida's public honors college was meeting Tuesday to take up a measure making wholesale changes in the school's diversity, equity and inclusion programs and offices.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
New College of Florida students and supporters protest ahead of a meeting by the college's board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Related article DEI programs in universities are being cut across the country. What does this mean for higher education?

It would ban “requiring an individual, before, during, or after admission or employment, to provide certain submissions or attend certain training that promotes differential treatment.”

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox is expected to sign the bill into law.

“I can assure you, after this legislative session, it will not be happening here in the state of Utah, these diversity statements that you have to sign to get hired,” Cox said during his monthly news conference in December

“It’s bordering on evil, that we’re forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job, by the state,” Cox said.

Proponents say DEI policies and programs say they combat inequality by encouraging multiculturalism and providing resources for people of different backgrounds.

DEI under fire

Conservative lawmakers claim DEI efforts are a form of indoctrination.

Florida’s Board of Governors voted Wednesday to ban state spending on DEI programs across public universities.

More than a dozen state legislatures have introduced or passed bills reining in DEI programs in colleges and universities, claiming they cost too much and don’t make much impact.

Last month, the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents voted to cut back diversity initiatives in exchange for state funding in a deal with GOP lawmakers.

Also last month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order defunding DEI offices and programs in public colleges.

CNN’s Carlos Suarez and Denise Royal contributed to this report.