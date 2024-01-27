CNN —

Lisa Stanton could feel her heart racing, her body breaking out in sweat and her palms going numb as she sat this summer in the waiting room of a Colorado emergency urgent care clinic alongside her 12-year-old transgender daughter Maya, who was crying over pain in her ear.

Stanton and her husband, along with Maya and her twin brother, had just uprooted their whole lives from Texas and, in two cars packed with all their belongings, were headed to their new home in Colorado, where they knew no one.

As they’d climbed into the mountains, Maya’s ears and throat started to hurt. So, they went to the clinic. But being back in a medical setting – filling out an ordinary health form – Stanton found herself overwhelmed by fear and anxiety she knew was rooted in the experience her family was trying to outrun, even if the care she sought now for her child was far less controversial.

“I thought to myself, ‘Why am I so scared? I’m not in Texas anymore,’” she recalled to CNN. “I kept telling myself, ‘You’re not in Texas anymore, it’s OK.’”

The mother’s panic traced, she said, to why her family and others have spent untold money, time and emotional energy routinely commuting from Texas or moving away entirely: They want to give their transgender children the kind of gender-affirming treatment that’s deemed safe, effective and potentially lifesaving by many major medical groups but has been banned by a new state law that can make these families feel unwelcome – and even targeted – more broadly in the state, several told CNN.

Senate Bill 14 bars Texas health care providers from giving gender-transition surgeries, puberty-blocking medication or hormone therapies to those under 18, with violators at risk of losing their licenses. Measures like it have been pushed in recent years – along with a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills – across US states, largely by Republicans, including some who’ve argued bans on such care protect against “irreversible” biological changes facilitated by parents.

Endorsing Care Gender-affirming care is endorsed by the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, among other major medical groups, as clinically appropriate for children and adults with gender dysphoria, a psychological distress that may result when a person’s gender identity and sex assigned at birth do not align.

Some critics of the therapies suggest children should wait until adulthood to transition. But that’s an outdated approach that assumes gender identity is fixed at a certain age, the American Academy of Pediatrics says, as research shows it’s healthier to value a child for who they are rather than for what they will become. And some therapies, such as puberty blockers, are reversible, while related surgeries are rare, according to an analysis of health insurance claims from 2017 to 2021.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office considers gender-affirming surgical procedures and puberty-blocking drugs “child abuse,” he declared in a 2022 legal opinion. “‘Transing’ kids through surgery/drugs is abuse & I’ll do all I can to stop it,” Paxton posted that year on social media. The offices of Republicans Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott did not respond to several CNN requests for comment for this story.

Texas’ Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear oral arguments in a constitutional challenge to SB 14 by parents, doctors and advocates. Already, though, the law’s fallout for many families of transgender kids – and their doctors – has been life-altering.

The Texas State Capitol is seen in 2021 in Austin. Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

‘I had to hold my tears every day’

Months before SB 14 took effect in September, some medical providers in Texas began treating the bill as law and abruptly halted care for young transgender patients – in step with their peers in more than a dozen states from Arizona to West Virginia.

How to get help Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters.

In the US: Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Globally: The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide have contact information for crisis centers around the world.

The move also anguished professionals devoted to serving transgender youth, who make up a small sliver of all US kids – just 300,000 nationwide, ages 13-17, UCLA research finds – but among whom half seriously considered attempting suicide last year, according to The Trevor Project, an advocacy non-profit. Some 105,000 trans children live in states that have passed bans on gender affirming care, Human Rights Campaign reports.

“I had to hold my tears every day, patient after patient,” Dr. Ximena Lopez, a pediatric doctor who specializes in gender dysphoria, told CNN about the tense lead-up to SB 14 taking effect. “It was devastating.”

Dr. Ximena Lopez, a pediatric endocrinologist, moved in 2023 to California from Texas. Abigail Enright/The New York Times/Redux

The virtual shutdown of services sent Texas households scrambling into the increasingly fractured nationwide network of care for transgender kids, where a new challenge loomed: wait times for appointments stretching months and even years, parents and health providers told CNN.

Some families also went looking for new homes outside Texas, which to Lisa Stanton had begun to feel like “a witch-hunt environment where you no longer feel safe, one where you feel like your name is probably on some list,” she said of her sense of the state government’s intrusion into her family’s and its doctors’ medical decisions for Maya.

The dread haunted her – on the roads out of Texas and up into the mountains.

In Colorado, though, Stanton began to see things could be different. It started, the mother said she realized later, at the clinic with the medical form she was filling out for her daughter’s earache. It asked for not one but two key pieces of information about M