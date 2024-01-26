CNN —

One of two inmates who were discovered missing from an Arkansas detention center earlier this week was captured Thursday while the other escapee remains on the run and is considered dangerous, officials said.

Authorities learned Noah Roush and Jatonia Bryant were missing Monday around 10:30 a.m. from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles south of Little Rock.

Noah Roush, left, and Jatonia Bryant Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Roush, 22, was apprehended Thursday after authorities got a 911 call from a “citizen” who reported seeing someone matching the inmate’s description at an abandoned residence in Pine Bluff about 2 miles away from the detention center, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When an officer arrived at the residence, Roush tried to flee on foot before he was captured and returned to custody at the detention center, the sheriff’s office said.

Roush was being held on suspicion of residential burglary and theft, according to inmate records. The sheriff’s office said Roush is “also a suspect in a homicide,” but did not provide additional details on the case.

Bryant, 23, was being held on suspicion of capital murder, among other offenses, inmate records show. He was still at large as of Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Bryant is 5 feet 11 inches tall, Black and weighs about 145 pounds, authorities previously said. The sheriff’s office announced a $2,500 reward for information that would lead to his capture.

“We are relieved to have Roush in custody, but we also remain vigilant in capturing Jatonia Bryant who remains at large,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear how Roush and Bryant managed to escape from the detention facility, or exactly when they got out. Authorities said Monday the pair was believed to have escaped in the previous 48 hours.