CNN —

Luka Doncic has seen Joel Embiid’s 70-point outburst from earlier this week, and raised it.

Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks’ star guard, scored 73 points Friday night in his team’s 148-143 road win against Atlanta – a tally that is tied for fourth highest by a player in one NBA game.

Only Wilt Chamberlain (100 points and 78 points in the 1960s) and Kobe Bryant (81 in 2006) scored more in an NBA contest. Besides Donic, Chamberlain and David Thompson also finished a game with 73.

“Get a win, man. We’ve been struggling lately – the mindset was get a win,” Doncic said about his Mavericks (25-20) after the game. “We played great. We struggled a little bit on defense, but we played great on offense.”

The Slovenian becomes the 10th player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game, and the second in the past week after Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers star center, dropped 70 points in a victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.