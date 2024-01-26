CNN —

Novak Djokovic fell to his first defeat at the Australian Open in a staggering 2,195 days as he was defeated by Jannik Sinner on Friday, 6-1 6-2 6-7(6-8) 6-3.

The 22-year-old Sinner will now contest the first grand slam final of his career having ended Djokovic’s bid for an 11th title in Melbourne.

It also means that Djokovic’s pursuit of an outright record 25th grand slam title is put on hold after he was outplayed by the Italian across their three hour, 22-minute contest.

Sinner, who dropped his first set of the tournament in Friday’s semifinal, is the youngest male finalist at the Australian Open since Djokovic won the title in 2008 and will face either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s showpiece.

“It was a very, very tough match,” Sinner said in his on-court interview. “I started off really well. He missed for two sets, I felt like he was not feeling that great on court, so I just tried to keep pushing.”

Djokovic, on a 33-match winning streak in Melbourne going into the encounter, was uncharacteristically sloppy in the opening exchanges.

He produced 29 unforced errors across the first two sets, while Sinner, by contrast, had only eight, and his accuracy and aggression earned him a 2-0 lead in just an hour and 13 minutes.

Djokovic prepares to serve against Sinner. Louise Delmotte/AP

Tightening his game in the third set, Djokovic looked for a foothold in the contest but was unable to find an opening on Sinner’s serve. Indeed, this was the first time in his career that Djokovic failed to produce a break-point chance in a completed grand slam match, according to Opta.

After the third set remained on serve, Sinner engineered a match point in the tie-break but was unable to take advantage as he netted a forehand.

Instead, Djokovic won the next three points, conjuring flashbacks to the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinal when the Serb came back from 2-0 down to win.

But there was to be no repeat of those heroics on this occasion. Djokovic was broken at 2-1 in the fourth set having held a 40-0 lead, and from there, Sinner was always in control and could see out the biggest victory of his career to date.

He has now beaten the world No. 1 in three of their last four matches dating back to November.

“I was looking forward to this match, it’s always nice to have this kind of player you can learn from,” Sinner said. “I lost last year [against Djokovic] in the semis in Wimbledon. I think I learned a lot from that; it’s all part of the process.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.