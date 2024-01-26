The White House is offering a key Republican lawmaker the chance to review transcripts from the House January 6 committee’s interviews, according to a letter obtained by CNN, with the goal of appeasing a GOP-led investigation into the panel.
GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk will have the opportunity to examine the unredacted transcripts “in camera” if he agrees to protect the names of the four witnesses who were mentioned anonymously in the January 6 committee’s final report, the letter says. As part of the White House offer, Loudermilk will be allowed to review but not keep the transcripts.