Hunter Biden business associate John Robinson Walker said in a closed-door interview on Friday that President Joe Biden “was never involved” in any of his business dealings with the president’s son, according to Walker’s opening statement provided first to CNN.

Walker is among a growing list of Biden family business associates who have undercut Republican allegations related to their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden including another business associate of the Biden family who testified behind closed doors on Thursday.

The committees conducting the investigation subpoenaed Walker in November for his testimony, claiming that he may know whether the president had been involved in his family’s business dealings, an unproven allegation that rests at the heart of their probe.

“In business, the opportunities we pursued together were varied, valid, well-founded, and well within the bounds of legitimate business activities. To be clear, President Biden-while in office or as a private citizen-was never involved in any of the business activities we pursued,” Walker said according to his opening statement.

“Any statement to the contrary is simply false,” Walker added. “Hunter made sure there was always a clear boundary between any business and his father. Always. And as his partner, I always understood and respected that boun