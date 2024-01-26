CNN —

Three words from Joe Biden’s somber speech about Donald Trump had one man in the back of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church the most excited: “He’s a loser.”

The man, cracking up, poked the woman next to him with a “Can you believe it?” expression on his face. He made the old grade-school “L” with his right thumb and index finger on his forehead, then poked the woman again so she looked.

The president, speaking at the South Carolina church earlier this month, was smiling too as he took a swipe at his likely Republican opponent. Biden has been taunting Donald Trump – and appearing to relish it – calling him the “former president” or saying, “he’s already Herbert Hoover” – an allusion to Trump’s comments that he didn’t want an economic crash on his watch because he didn’t want to be like the 31st president.

Biden greeted Trump’s Iowa caucuses victory with a smirking video in which he said, “You know it’s kind of funny: all these Republican candidates in the primary trying to beat Donald Trump, and I’m still the only person to beat Donald Trump.”

Biden has been hoping Trump is paying attention. And, people close to Trump tell CNN, he is.

“I do think he’s trying to get under his skin, and I think it’s the smartest thing the Biden campaign has done yet,” a person close to Trump said. “It rattles him and takes him off message.”

As he looks ahead to a likely rematch in November, Biden has laid out the stakes of the election in as stark terms as any American election ever. But as serious as he is about what’s at stake for democracy in 2024, aides to the president’s reelection campaign tell CNN that the needling will keep up as they shift fully into general election mode – even if it prompts criticism that the president has let himself be dragged into Trump’s way of playing politics.

Part of it is personal: Biden enjoys mocking an opponent he finds so offensive. Part of it is strategic: the president and his campaign operatives are hoping to trigger a man well known for watching his own coverage, obsessing over what people say about him or responding in ways the Biden team hopes will make him look ridiculous and give them more grist for attacks.