Parts of the southern US have received a month’s worth of rain in the last three days, prompting flash floods and widespread travel disruptions. Up to 7 inches of rainfall has already drenched some Texas cities, while areas of Louisiana received around 5 inches within 24 hours.

1. Middle East

The Red Cross has warned that Gaza faces a complete medical shutdown unless immediate action is taken to safeguard essential services. “Every functioning hospital in the Gaza Strip is over-crowded and short on medical supplies, fuel, food and water,” said William Schomburg, the head of the Red Cross office in Gaza. This comes as Israeli forces have insisted that Hamas systematically operates in Gaza hospitals and adjacent areas, “using the residents as human shields.” Meanwhile, a United Nations building sheltering displaced Palestinians was hit by Israeli tank fire on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 75 others. The White House said it is “gravely concerned” by the strike as Israel pushes forward with its military campaign.

2. Immigration

Senate Republicans are deeply divided over a national security deal that will impact immigration funding and aid for Ukraine. Former President Donald Trump has encouraged Republicans to sink a bi