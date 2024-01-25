CNN —

For young celebrities in the public eye today, many of life’s milestones are accompanied by a glossy magazine feature — or perhaps a carefully-staged paparazzi shoot, depending on the narrative at hand.

It could be the announcement of a new professional venture or personal success; a “revenge body” reveal if there’s a failed relationship to bounce back from or a wedding dress reveal if love — and luxe confetti — is in the air. And then, of course, there’s the time-honored tradition of the fashion shoot-meets-baby-bump-debut.

Sofia Richie Grainge is the latest star to partake in this trend, with a “Vogue” spread released Thursday featuring her in bump-baring shirts, tank tops and even some loose tailoring as a means of confirming her first pregnancy.

(Richie Grainge and her husband, the music executive Elliot Grainge, were married last April in a ceremony which was also splashed across “Vogue.”)

Richie Grainge told “Vogue” she learned of her pregnancy after a whirlwind trip to Milan Fashion Week last fall, when it turned out what she first thought to be jet-lag was an early bout of morning sickness.

“I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan,” the fashion influencer told the magazine of how she and Grainge then hid her positive pregnancy tests in designer gift boxes. “That’s how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet.”