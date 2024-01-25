Nick Dunlap turns professional, four days after missing out on $1.5 million payday due to amateur status

By Jack Bantock, CNN
2 minute read
Published 11:37 AM EST, Thu January 25, 2024
New season, new champions, same drama — 2024 promises to be another whirlwind year in the world of golf. Pictured: Rory McIlroy tees off at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January. <strong>Scroll through the gallery to re-live the best moments so far.</strong>
Warren Little / Getty Images
Chris Kirk made a dream start to 2024, edging US compatriot Sahith Theegala to<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/08/sport/chris-kirk-sentry-win-sobriety-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> win the PGA Tour's season-opener</a> in Hawaii. After going winless across an eight season stretch that saw him <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/27/golf/chris-kirk-alcoholism-depression-honda-classic-spt-intl" target="_blank">wrestle with alcoholism and depression</a>, Kirk's win at The Sentry made it two wins in under a year.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Just four months after undergoing a craniotomy to remove a lesion on his brain, Gary Woodland made his return to competitive action at the Sony Open in January. The 2019 US Open champion was candid about his struggles leading up to surgery, revealing he suffered partial seizures and<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/11/sport/gary-woodland-fear-death-brain-surgery-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> feared death every day for months</a> before the operation.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Grayson Murray let it all out after ending a six-and-a-half-year winless drought to triumph at Sony Open, beating former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley and South Korea's An Byeong-hun in a dramatic playoff courtesy of a stunning 40 foot birdie putt.
Michael Reaves / Getty Images
Tommy Fleetwood closes in on his first win since 2022 at the Dubai Invitational, holding off the challenge of Rory McIlroy — his partner in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/29/sport/ryder-cup-europe-foursomes-sweep-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">'Fleetwood Mac'</a> duo that dazzled at last year's Ryder Cup — to clinch his seventh DP World Tour title.
Alex Burstow / Getty Images
McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time just a week later, toasting the achievement with his parents Rosie and Gerry.
Warren Little / Getty Images
However, the story of January ultimately belonged to Nick Dunlap, the 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore who pulled off a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/21/sport/nick-dunlap-american-express-pga-win-spt/index.html" target="_blank">sensational victory</a> at the American Express in California to become the first amateur to triumph at a PGA Tour event since 1991, and the youngest amateur winner on Tour since 1910.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images
Yet despite besting a field of pro players, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/23/sport/nick-dunlap-amateur-life-changing-pga-tour-win-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Dunlap</a> could not take home the $1.5 million prize due to his amateur status. Instead, the winnings went to South African runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who finished a stroke behind.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images
CNN  — 

America’s newest golf sensation Nick Dunlap announced he is turning professional Thursday, just four days after missing out on a $1.5 million payday due to his amateur status.

Nick Dunlap reacts after making his putt on the 18th hole of the Pete Dye Stadium Course during the final round to win the American Express golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Ryan Sun/AP

The University of Alabama sophomore announced his intention to accept PGA Tour membership at a press conference staged on campus, having become the first amateur to win on the tour in over three decades with triumph at The American Express on Sunday.

Victory in La Quinta, California, made the 20-year-old the youngest amateur to win a tour event since 1910 and granted him the chance to take automatic membership through the end of the 2026 season – an “unbelievable” opportunity the former US Amateur champion could not pass up.

“It was the easiest, hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make,” Dunlap said Thursday.

“I was very fortunate that everyone had the same opinion about it, and my teammates were awesome and very supportive. It goes back to the family that Alabama has; they were very supportive and wanted me to chase my dreams.”

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Nick Dunlap of the United States poses for a photo with the trophy alongside parents Charlene and Jim, Girlfriend Isabella Ellis and Coach Jay Seawell after winning The American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Dunlap poses with the American Express trophy alongside parents Charlene and Jim, girlfriend Isabella Ellis and Coach Jay Seawell.
Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Dunlap is set to make his professional debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 1, having withdrawn from this week’s Farmers Insurance Open to return home following his remarkable victory.

Having teed off ranked 4,129th in the world and competing via a sponsor’s exemption from his US Amateur win last year, Dunlap shot 29-under par at the PGA West course to top a field featuring a host of big-name stars and seasoned pros. The win rocketed him 4,061 places to world No. 68 and secured him exemptions for the PGA Championship and The Masters.

Yet his shock victory secured him none of the $8.4 million prize purse due to his amateur status, with the $1.512 million winner’s cut instead going to South African runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who finished a stroke behind.

Asked whether the triumph would accelerate his journey to turning pro in the wake of the win, Dunlap told PGA Tour Radio that he was unsure and would “take a second to let what just happened sink in a little bit.”

Dunlap will now be guaranteed a spot in the PGA Tour season’s seven remaining Signature Events (formerly known as Designated Events), where small fields compete for increased prize purses and FedExCup points, as well as The Players Championship and the US Open.

