Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) stand on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.
LeBron James has broken yet another record in his legendary career.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
CNN  — 

Another year, another record for basketball star LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward was named to his 20th NBA All-Star Game on Thursday, passing NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most of all time. Less than a year ago, James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

James, 39, is joined in the Western Conference starting lineup by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point basket during the game during the in Season Tournament on November 21, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point basket during the game during the in Season Tournament on November 21, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty Images

Related article LeBron James becomes the first NBA player to score 39,000 points as LA Lakers clinch In-Season Tournament knockout spot

James, who is in his 21st year in the league, is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season.

Earlier this season, James reached another significant milestone, becoming the first player in the history of the NBA to score 39,000 career points.

The Eastern Conference starting lineup includes Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks guard Damian Lillard, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for February 18 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.