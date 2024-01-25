CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to meet in the coming days with Israel and Egypt’s intelligence chiefs and the Qatari prime minister to discuss a deal to secure the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas, according to a US official familiar with the plans.
The meetings with Mossad director David Barnea, Egyptian intelligence director Abbas Kamel and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will come amid intensive discussions on the parameters of a new deal that would pair hostages’ release with a cessation in the fighting in Gaza.
The meetings are expected to occur in Europe, the official said. The CIA declined to comment.
Another top American official, White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk, has been in the Middle East this week to continue discussions on the release of hostages. McGurk has visited Cairo and Doha for the talks.
Egypt and Qatar have acted as key players in brokering with Hamas, including securing a temporary pause and hostage release in November.