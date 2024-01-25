CNN —

As the country ages, politicians are aging right along with it. Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 77, are the oldest candidates to ever run for re-election as president. The median ages of US senators and representatives are also among the oldest on record, with some senators in particular facing questions about their health.

You have to be at least 25 to run for the House, 30 to run for the Senate, 35 to seek the presidency. Is it time to also set age maximums? That’s the first topic for our new “Up for Debate” feature at CNN Opinion.

There are arguments on both sides. Politicians in high office need to be capable and robust; they also benefit from wisdom and experience. Voters are traditionally the ones who decide on the suitability of a candidate, but there are also legal requirements that govern everyone’s eligibility. One thing is clear: It’s a matter of debate!

CNN Opinion has lined up two opposing voices on the issue – an expert on aging who thinks there shouldn’t be age limits, and a governance expert who thinks there should. We want the debaters to respond to your questions, so please share them below.