CNN —

For the past week cities and towns across Russia have witnessed an unusual display of defiance.

No protests or picket lines, just patient, orderly queues. Dozens, if not hundreds of people lining up in freezing conditions to try to ensure an anti-war presidential candidate has enough signatures to get on the ballot for the vote in March.

It’s even happening outside of Russia, with volunteers collecting expats’ signatures in cities from London and Paris to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi.

Key endorsements from other Russian opposition figures, including associates of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny have helped. But the deadline to submit 100,000 signatures, with strict rules on quality and regional quotas, is January 31 – and time is running short.

The candidate is Boris Nadezhdin, on the surface an unlikely opponent for Vladimir Putin.

He’s a physicist by training, served one term in the state Duma 20 years ago, and by his own account joined the ranks of Russia’s opposition after the arrest of exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky in 2003.

People give their signatures in support of Boris Nadezhdin, who plans to run for Russian president in the March 2024 election, outside his campaign office in Moscow on January 23. Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

He went on to become an adviser to opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, assassinated within view of the Kremlin in 2015. “I know Putin very well from the 90s” he told CNN in an interview from Moscow on Wednesday, in which he spoke English.

“He was a normal Russian bureaucrat, and I was a normal Russian bureaucrat.”

He believes this may be why he can get away with publishing a manifesto calling Russia’s so-called “special military operation” a “fatal mistake,” in a country where spreading “false” information about the army carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence, and the most prominent opposition figure, Navalny, is serving a multi-decade prison term beyond the Arctic Circle.

Ultimately he admits, “I don’t know why I’m not arrested.”

The Kremlin says it doesn’t see him as a rival, but the speculation is that they are allowing Nadezhdin to continue, either so that Putin can win against an anti-war candidate, thereby affording himself a mandate to keep the war going, or to provide a release valve for an undercurrent of anti-war sentiment, to prevent it descending into mass protests.