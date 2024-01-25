CNN —

Jake Gyllenhaal makes for a very believable bar bouncer.

The first trailer for the movie “Road House,” a “high-octane, adrenaline-filled reimagining” of the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic, shows a beefed-up Gyllenhaal ready to take on some local bad guys in the Florida Keys. He plays ex-UFC fighter Dalton, who “takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.”

The late Swayze, who died in 2009 of cancer, made the role famous. The remake is directed by Doug Liman, who also helmed the “Bourne” franchise, “Edge of Tomorrow” and many other hit films.

On Monday, Gyllenhaal had teased the movie, sharing the official “Road House” poster and announcing the trailer was coming.

Road House - Official Trailer | Prime Video

“In the studio, putting the finishing touches on @roadhousemovie and feeling fortunate to have worked with so many talented folks throughout the making of this film,” he wrote. “Over the next few weeks, can’t wait to share some of the preparation, people and moments that have made this one so much fun!”

The film also stars Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Joaquim de Almedia, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp and Darren Barnet. It is the first movie role for MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

“Road House” will premiere on Prime Video March 21.