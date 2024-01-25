CNN —

January 26, 2024

Today on CNN 10, a new study finds links between the average video game player and exposure to dangerous sound levels. Next break down the FAA’s plans to reintroduce 737 Max 9 airplanes to the skies after a terrifying emergency on an Alaska Airlines flight. And finally, we highlight NASA’s plans to take commercial flights supersonic. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. This adjective can be used to describe someone who is long-winded with their speech

2. What type of light can birds see but humans can’t?

3. What is the name of the rebel group that the US and UK launched attacks on to protect waterways in the Middle East?

4. The number of migrants crossing into the US from this country has recently spiked by more than 20 times the yearly average over the previous decade.

5. How much did it cost India to build the controversial and ornate Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir temple?

6. At what temperature does water freeze?

7. Which nation became the latest to land a spacecraft on the moon?

8. How many millions of hectares of natural habitat is the globe expected to lose to urban development by the end of the century?

9. How many US states have created official guidelines around the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms so far?

10. What invention did Sierra Space and NASA team up to intentionally explode in a stress test?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10