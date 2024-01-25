World first IVF rhino pregnancy could save northern white rhinos from extinction, scientists say

Najin, one of the two remaining northern white rhinos, pictured in August 2019. There are only two of the species still alive -- both female -- meaning the northern white rhino is functionally extinct. But scientists have harvested eggs from the females, and sperm from the last male, Sudan, who died in 2018. Now, a world first IVF pregnancy in a southern white rhino offers hope that the northern white rhino might one day be revived through a similar procedure. Scroll through the gallery to learn more.
The dodo, extinct for over three centuries, could return to Mauritius thanks to an audacious plan from biotech company Colossal Biosciences and the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation. If the partnership achieves its goal, the dodo would be following in the footsteps of other species once extinct in the wild but successfully returned to nature.
Extinct across Central Europe since the 1800s, the Eurasian lynx has returned to several countries, including Switzerland, France, Italy, Austria and Germany, thanks to a series of reintroduction programs that began in the 1970s. However, the fragmentation of these populations is still a barrier and conservationists are now exploring ways to connect animals scattered in isolated groups across the continent.