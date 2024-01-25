A general view of the central market of Bamako on May 27, 2021. - Mali's interim president and premier have been released, a military official said on May 27, three days after they were detained and stripped of their powers in what appeared to be the country's second coup in nine months. (Photo by Michele Cattani / AFP) (Photo by MICHELE CATTANI/AFP via Getty Images)
Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa and has risen in recent years due to growing demand for metals and rising prices.
MICHELE CATTANI/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Reuters  — 

More than 40 artisanal gold miners were killed in southwest Mali last week after the shaft they were working in collapsed, Mali’s mines ministry said on Wednesday.

Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa and has risen in recent years due to growing demand for metals and rising prices.

Deadly accidents are frequent as artisanal miners often use old-fashioned and unregulated methods of digging.

The incident in Mali occurred on Friday on a site in the Kangaba Cercle in the south-western Koulikoro Region, the mines ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that did not specify the number of deaths.

Troops from the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali
The UN mission, known as MINUSMA, has until Dec. 31 to pack up after Mali's military junta ordered it to leave in June.
MINUSMA/Harandane Dicko

Related article Mali rebels say they have taken base vacated by UN peacekeepers

A spokesperson for the ministry, Baye Coulibaly, said via telephone on Wednesday that the death toll was still provisional.

“Gold panners have dug galleries without complying with the required standards, and we have advised them against it on several occasions in vain,” Coulibaly said.

The ministry would be a sending a mission to the Kangaba area on Thursday to get more details on the accident, he added.

According to mines ministry data, an estimated six tons of gold was produced in artisanal mines in Mali in 2023.