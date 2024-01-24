CNN —

Alaska Airlines has found loose bolts on “many” of its Boeing Max 9 planes that were recently grounded for inspections, the carrier’s CEO announced Tuesday. Federal investigators are now considering when Max 9s will be safe to fly again as pressure mounts to add oversight on the airplane maker’s production line.

1. Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump won New Hampshire’s Republican primary on Tuesday, defeating former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and moving him closer to a rematch with President Joe Biden in the fall. He secured 55% of the state’s vote compared to Haley’s 43%, according to CNN’s polling data. Trump is the first non-incumbent GOP candidate in the modern era to win both the Iowa and New Hampshire contests. Haley, though, has vowed to stay in the race and told her supporters that there are “dozens of states left to go.” On the Democratic side, President Biden — who is all but guaranteed to be his party’s nominee — won the state’s primary as a write-in candidate.

2. Russia plane crash

A Russian military plane with 74 people on board has crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, near the Ukrainian border, Russian state media reported today. While the cause of the crash is unclear, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said none of the passengers survived. Ukraine claims the IL-76 plane was carrying air defense missiles, but that assertion is at odds with Russian claims that 65 Ukrainian servicemen were on board ahead of a prisoner exchange. The head of the Russian Parliament’s defense committee, Andrey Kartapolov, also alleged Ukraine was responsible for downing the plane, although CNN cannot verify either of these claims.