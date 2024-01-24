CNN —

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh as the team’s new head coach, sources tell CNN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news. Harbaugh replaces Brandon Staley, who was fired in December.

The move comes after Harbaugh spent nine seasons coaching his alma mater, the University of Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff national championship earlier this month.

CNN has reached out to the Chargers for comment.

Harbaugh has coached in the NFL before, spending four seasons as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

In the 2012 season, he lost in Super Bowl XLVII against his older brother and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In his four NFL seasons as a head coach, Harbaugh led the 49ers to the NFC championship game three times and had an overall record of 49-22-1, including 5-3 in the postseason.

The national championship for Michigan was the crowning moment for Harbaugh in a season filled with plenty of questions surrounding the Michigan football team – and potential NCAA punishment.

Harbaugh was suspended for the team’s first three games, a self-imposed sanction by Michigan’s athletics department, amid allegations of recruiting violations. The NCAA, which has an open investigation into the matter, could potentially choose to add further penalties in that case.

The NCAA opened a second investigation into the Wolverines in October for alleged sign-stealing, leading to the suspension and subsequent resignation of Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions. Linebackers coach Chris Partridge was latere fired, but Michigan didn’t elaborate on why he was let go.

Harbaugh has denied knowledge of any scheme to steal other teams’ signs, and – after initial protest – accepted a three-game suspension, upping his total games away from the Michigan sideline to six.

Both NCAA investigations into Michigan remain ongoing.

Harbaugh also coached collegiately at the University of San Diego and Stanford.

This is a developing story and will be updated.