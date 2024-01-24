Washington CNN —

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff said Wednesday in an exclusive interview that his work fighting the spread of antisemitism around the country weighs on him.

“There’s some days I don’t want to do it, because it’s too hard,” he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview from his office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. “I’m too beat up about it. But my wife, the vice president, has been so supportive, pushing me out there to continue to use my voice and this microphone to push back on the hate, the vitriol of what’s going on.”

“I know I have an obligation to our Jewish community as the first Jewish person in this role,” he added. “There’s high expectations and there’s a lot of accountability – I take that extremely seriously. So, no matter how bad I might be feeling personally, it’s not going to stop me from continuing to use my voice, this microphone, to advocate against antisemitism, against hate, and to push our coalitions back together so we can fight this thing together.”

The second gentleman has taken on an elevated role in fighting antisemitism since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. In the interview, which comes ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, Emhoff said he is “never going to not feel rage about what happened” during the Hamas attack - the deadliest act of violence against Jews since the Holocaust. Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president.

The spread of hate and antisemitism has been pervasive, Emhoff said, vowing that he and the Biden administration are doing “everything we can” to push back on all forms of extremism.