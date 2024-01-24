CNN —

CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the last Republican presidential debate of the 2024 race before the Iowa caucuses. The views expressed in these commentaries are their own.

Raul A. Reyes: Nikki Haley’s identity crisis

This isn’t the Olympics. This is the GOP contest for the presidential nomination — and there are no medals for second place. Although former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is the last contender standing between former President Donald Trump and the Republican nomination, the results in New Hampshire do not bode well for her future.

Haley cast herself as a reasonable alternative to Trump, a traditional Republican who could attract “Never Trump” GOP voters and Independents. The problem with this approach is that most Republican voters do not want an alternative to Trump; they overwhelmingly back him. Polling shows Trump even leads Haley in her home state of South Carolina.

Haley’s campaign suffers from an identity crisis. She presents herself as a moderate, and yet on issues like immigration, she echoes Trump’s hardline positions, including mass deportations of undocumented migrants and finishing the border wall.

She declared that “America has never been a racist country,” despite recounting discrimination that she experienced growing up. While she called for a “national consensus” on abortion, her vague stance on reproductive rights confused voters.

She questioned whether Trump was mentally fit for office and criticized him for “too many lies.” Yet she also suggested that, if elected, she would pardon him. And despite Trump’s bigoted attacks on her heritage (like calling her by a mangled version of her birth name), Haley told CNN’s Dana Bash that she would vote for him if he became the Republican nominee.

How does any of this add up to a coherent message?

Over the last few months, Haley has alternated between being a principled conservative and a Trump sycophant. In the process, she lost herself and any viable shot at the White House. On a broader level, Haley’s failure to launch in the Granite State is more evidence that the GOP is becoming less of a political party and more of a cult of personality.

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and a member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes.

SE Cupp: Haley should keep fighting for all the Americans who don’t want Trump

This primary isn’t over. At least that’s what the Nikki Haley campaign said after finishing second to former President Donald Trump in the New Hampshire primaries on Tuesday.

While conventional wisdom, political analysts, talking heads and the Trump campaign insist this race is over, and that former Trump is the inevitable Republican nominee, it bears pointing out that nearly half of New Hampshire voters chose someone other than Trump. In Iowa last week, 49% of voters in Iowa chose someone other than Trump.

The only accurate way of describing the state of this race is that the voters in the Republican primary are divided, and have not, in fact, coalesced around Trump as he’d have us believe. That’s not a great way to go into a general election, with so many voters explicitly saying, as they did to CNN field reporters, that they were over Trump. That might change over the course of the primary, but if New Hampshire offers us a snapshot in time, the picture is of a fairly weak frontrunner. As the Haley campaign told me earlier on Tuesday, it’s almost as if a bunch of Republicans have left the party because of Trump … and Nikki is bringing them home.

Can the former South Carolina governor bring them all the way home? The map gets harder for her from here. But Haley has a $4 million ad buy starting Wednesday in South Carolina, and the campaign is looking ahead to Michigan, which votes a few days after her home state, as another place she can give Trump a run for his money.

For independents, moderates and disaffected Republicans, Haley represents an all-too-important candidate in this race: the woman standing between Trump and the White House. For everyone – including the Biden campaign – declaring this race over, she owes it to those voters to stay in and not succumb to Trump’s inevitability posturing, or Biden’s eagerness to face a weaker candidate. She’s earning votes to stop Trump, and that’s what she must continue to do.

SE Cupp is a CNN political commentator.

Paul Begala: The disaster looming for Trump

There are two very different storylines that emerged from New Hampshire: The first is former President Donald Trump’s cult-like support among diehard Republicans. The more important story, though, is his stunning weakness among independents.

Trump lost a stunning two-thirds of New Hampshire voters who are not in either political party, according to initial results from a CNN exit poll. In Iowa, 43% of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s supporters said they would vote for President Joe Biden against Trump.

That the Republican Party is now one more Trump property is news from nowhere. In the eight years since he slithered down that escalator in Manhattan’s Trump Tower, he has remade the party. Where Reagan-Bush Republicans stood for limited government, strong national defense, and traditional family values, Trump added about $8 trillion to the national debt, disdains NATO, and has been found by a jury of his peers to be civilly liable for sexual abuse (which he has denied).

Trump’s challenge, now that the nomination fight is effectively over, will be to appeal to voters who are turned off by his cult of personality. His angry, bitter speech Tuesday night was a terrible beginning for the general election. Did the grievance-filled rant against Haley sound like a winner to you? No, it sounded like a guy who is in deep doo-doo with independents.

This is a potential disaster for Trump. To attend this year’s Iowa GOP caucuses in the freezing cold, you had to be a very committed Republican. (Unlike New Hampshire, Iowa does not allow independents to vote in the GOP caucus.) And yet nearly half of the loyal Republicans who supported Haley in Iowa say they cannot support Trump in November; Biden wins them by a margin of 20 points.

Trump’s team should have a well-deserved drink. But the hangover is going to be brutal.

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992 and served as a counselor to Clinton in the White House.

Ana Marie Cox: A war of whose base is more terrified

No matter how you feel about former President Donald Trump’s decisive victory in New Hampshire, there is bad news: Our country is now in general election mode, and it will be for 285 more days. Almost a full year. Even if the names at the top of the ticket change (which is still within the realm of possibility), the die is cast for the rest of the contest.

I am uncertain as to how the country survives the sensory assault of a prolonged presidential campaign — the ads; the endorsements; the controversies, real and imagined — and lives to vote about it. Remember how the monotony of the pandemic — hearing the same thing on the news every day, the same background sense of enormity — warped our sense of time? This could be like that, but louder.

What American will still feel like voting after nine months of being asked to? Nagging someone just encourages tuning out. We have lost the patience to watch television on a week-to-week basis; to keep us engaged, someone (the campaigns or the media covering them) will have to come up with cliffhangers far beyond the traditional questions of vice-presidential choices and debate performances.

If so, what could those stakes be? I fear the campaigns could become an ever-escalating war of even more extreme statements, on both sides, though I cannot imagine how we go more apocalyptic than we already are. President Joe Biden has said to voters, “Your freedom is on the ballot.” Trump … well, Trump finds the apocalypse in everything from the presence of immigrants to windmills. He warns constantly that the country itself may come to an end.

But Trump’s ego cannot abide any subsiding of attention; his word salad will get spicier every time he senses the nation’s eyes wandering. Then Biden will have to alert his voters to Trump’s extremism, his warning amping up the emotional charge even more.

Potentially, it becomes a contest as to whose base is more terrified of the other.

Trump — and Trumpism, or whoever represents it — is dangerous. Raise alarms! But the relentlessness of what’s to come troubles me. I have trouble picturing a high voter turnout if our experience of democracy is a series of campaign ads stomping on a human face, forever.

Ana Marie Cox is a political journalist and writer in Austin.

Jamal Simmons: Biden’s write-in victory shows he’s passing the test

Getting a primary challenger is usually the harbinger of doom for a president. Often, that challenge has roots in an ideological critique. Not so for Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips. His challenge to President Joe Biden is rooted in chronology, not policy.

President Jimmy Carter faced a challenge from the left by Senator Edward Kennedy in 1980. Kennedy was a liberal icon. Carter won the nomination but suffered a devastating loss in the general election against Republican Ronald Reagan that year.

President George H.W. Bush was challenged by conservative columnist and ideological pitchfork holder Pat Buchanan in 1992. Democratic nominee Bill Clinton and third-party candidate Ross Perot exploited that division in the Republican Party against Bush in the fall. Bush lost that campaign.

Biden’s main intraparty challenger, however, isn’t attacking him for being out of touch with the party or the country. His main line of attack is that the president is too old.

That’s not insignificant. Voters care. It comes up in just about every survey. But agism isn’t an alternative vision for the future. It’s process. If most Democrats agree that Biden’s strengths are more important than his advanced years, the president should be okay. Time will tell.

More worrying would be an anti-war candidate running on Biden’s embrace of Israel in the war against Hamas after its brutal October 7 attack on Israel. There’s real ideological sand out there that could help a challenger get traction. Young people and many people of color reject Biden’s Israel policy. It was Eugene McCarthy’s anti-Vietnam campaign that undid President Lyndon Johnson in 1968.

Marianne Williamson is running that campaign in the Democratic primary but with no success. In an alternate universe, more prominent progressives such as US Sen. Bernie Sanders or Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal might. Not this year.

Instead, Democrats are wrestling with whether an 81-year-old Biden is up to the job. Tuesday night in New Hampshire we had the first answer to that question, and it appears Biden is passing the test.

