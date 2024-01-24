CNN —

After announcing his touring days were over, Ozzy Osbourne will return to the stage for a few final performances.

While the Black Sabbath legend has been dealing with health issues in recent years, his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne says the rocker is planning two final concerts in Birmingham, England, as a sendoff to fans.

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,’” Osbourne said, according to Rolling Stone UK.

The shows will take place in the Aston Villa neighborhood of the city where Ozzy is from.

“His voice is still absolutely perfect,” Osbourne added.

Ozzy Osbourne, 75, needed several surgeries after a 2019 fall. Last year, he announced he would no longer be touring and canceled his upcoming dates.

“My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak,” Osbourne wrote on Instagram at the time. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”