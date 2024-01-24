CNN —

January 25, 2024

Today on CNN10, we explain what’s happening in Yemen, as the US and the UK have carried multiple rounds of airstrikes targeting the rebel group known as the Houthis. Then, we learn about the history of the Doomsday Clock and how close scientists in 2024 think humanity is to ending the world. And we talk about a new camera that allows humans to see colors the way animals do. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

