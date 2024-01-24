Mandatory Credit: Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock (14314925c) Firefighters work at the site of a building fire in Xinyu City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 24, 2024. The death toll from a building fire in the city of Xinyu in east China's Jiangxi Province on Wednesday afternoon has risen to 39, local authorities said. The fire broke out at approximately 3 p.m. from a street shop in the Yushui District of Xinyu, said the local fire response emergency headquarters. China Jiangxi Xinyu Building Fire - 24 Jan 2024
Firefighters work at the site of a shop fire in China's southeastern city of Xinyu, January 24, 2024.
Xinhua/Shutterstock
CNN  — 

At least 39 people died and nine were injured after a blaze broke out at a shop in southeast China, state media said Wednesday.

The fire started at around 3:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday in Xinyu city, Jiangxi province.

Several people were trapped inside, CCTV reported, without providing further details about the incident.

Wednesday’s fire comes days after 13 children died when a fire broke out in a school dormitory in the central Henan province. State media reported that a “person in charge of the school” had been detained.

This is a developing story and will be updated.