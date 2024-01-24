EquiLend, a Wall Street firm that processes trillions of dollars of securities transactions a month, was hit by a cyberattack that has knocked some of its systems offline, the company said Wednesday. The financial technology firm, owned by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and other major Wall Street firms, said in a statement to CNN that it could take “several days” before services are fully restored. In the statement, EquiLend spokesperson Christopher Gohlke said that on Monday the company “identified a technical issue that placed portions of our systems offline.” EquiLend said it is working with outside cybersecurity firms and other advisers to investigate the attack and bring services back online. “We immediately launched an investigation and have identified a cyber security incident involving unauthorized access to our systems,” Gohlke said. “We took immediate steps to secure our systems and are working methodically to restore the involved services as quickly as possible.” It’s not clear what impact the cyber incident has had on financial markets, if any. US officials are keeping tabs on the hack. “Treasury has been in close contact with key financial sector and regulatory leadership which are collectively monitoring the incident,” Treasury spokesperson Christopher Hayden told CNN. EquiLend, owned by a consortium of Wall Street firms including BlackRock and Bank of America, is a significant player in the securities-lending industry through its NGT trading platform. Hedge funds and other investors rely on securities lending firms to make short bets against the value of securities. Last week, EquiLend announced a deal to sell a majority stake in itself to private-equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe for an undisclosed sum. This is a developing story and will be updated.