CNN —

Freezing rain and possible snow will continue to create perilous travel conditions for parts of the central US on Tuesday as heavy rain threatens flash flooding in the South. Here are the latest updates:

• Hundreds rescued in California flooding: Cleanup and recovery is underway in San Diego today, where the mayor has declared a state of emergency after heavy rain rushed several feet of fast-moving water rushing through some streets and prompted hundreds of rescues on Monday, officials said. Officials are assessing damage in the region and temporary shelters have been established for the displaced and homeless.

• Icy conditions pose dangerous travel threat: Freezing rain could lead to another day of ice-glazed roadways and some power outages Tuesday in parts of the Midwest, Lower Great Lakes and interior Northeast. Air travel may also be hampered by icy weather after similar conditions on Monday led to spikes in delays and cancellations at airports including Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

• Heavy rains bring flash flooding to South: Flood watches have been issued from western Texas to northern Louisiana from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Up to 5 inches of rainfall could inundate drought-stricken areas, overwhelming dry soil and triggering flooding.

• Dramatic warm-up underway: Significantly above-average temperatures will bring relief to large swaths of the winter-weary East this week. Some cities will see daily high temperatures rocket up nearly 30 degrees. Portions of the central US will also thaw out a bit as warmer and wetter air follows behind the wave of freezing rain that is moving northward.

• At least 90 killed in relentless winter storms: At least 90 people across 13 states have died this month in back-to-back winter storms that have left people crushed under fallen trees, trapped in tornadoes and tangled in snowy car accidents. Tennessee has experienced the brunt of the fatalities, with 34 storm-related deaths.

Drought-stricken South braces for floods

As a multi-day rainfall event sweeps the South, the heaviest rainfall is expected to soak some of the most parched areas of the region through Wednesday, including Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Although the area has been extremely dry and streams across the region remain low, the ground is hard and dormant, so there should be plenty of runoff,” the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Mississippi, said.

Drought conditions cover more than 80% of Mississippi and more than 90% of Louisiana, and over 10% of both states are in exceptional drought – the most severe level of US Drought Monitor scale. Though recent rounds of moisture have helped improve the upper layers of soil, more rainfall is needed to make a dent in long-term precipitation deficits and recharge the states’ groundwater.

This week’s rainfall will impact a much wider swath of the South, too. A moderate risk of excessive rainfall stretches from Texas to Louisiana on Tuesday and will expand on Wednesday to northern Alabama. The threat decreases later in the week as rainfall shifts further into the Deep South.

CNN’s Mary Gilbert, Cindy Von Quednow and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.