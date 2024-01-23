CNN —

A robocall using artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice is urging voters in New Hampshire to skip the state’s pivotal primary today. Tracking data suggests up to 25,000 fraudulent calls were made to residents across the Granite State as investigators quickly try to find the identity of the caller behind the scheme.

1. 2024 race

The nation’s first presidential primary is underway in New Hampshire, where former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are vying for votes to become the Republican nominee to take on President Joe Biden in November. The first ballots were cast at midnight, with all six voters in the tiny town of Dixville Notch backing Haley. The latest polls, however, show Trump’s lead over Haley has widened to double-digits following his big win in Iowa’s caucuses last week. The primary will also be, in part, a test for Biden as he seeks to pull off a successful write-in campaign in the state. Biden’s name does not appear on the ballot today following an internal party dispute over the primary’s date.

Poll closing times vary in New Hampshire today but most close at 7 p.m. ET. Visit CNN’s voter guide to find out how to vote in the primaries in your state.

2. Israeli hostages