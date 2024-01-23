Editor’s Note: Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the Week’ is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.
CNN —
Get ready for another parade of Kim Kardashian in black spandex ensembles. Less than 24 hours after Balenciaga announced the Skims founder had officially joined the luxury house as a brand ambassador, Kardashian appeared in her first campaign in her new role to herald the return of the label’s Le City oversized leather bag, which became a mainstay in the 2000s thanks to supermodel Kate Moss.