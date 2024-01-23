CNN —

NBA veteran Doc Rivers has accepted an offer from the Milwaukee Bucks to be the team’s next coach, a source with knowledge of the conversations told CNN.

The Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games earlier on Tuesday, saying in a statement they were “working immediately” to hire their next head coach. Griffin had been with the team since June 2023.

Rivers coached the Philadelphia 76ers for three seasons before the team announced they were parting ways with him last May following three Eastern Conference Semifinals losses. At the time, Sixers President of Basketball Operations described Rivers as “one of the most successful coaches in NBA history.”

The 62-year-old has also served as the head coach of the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics, who he led to an NBA championship in 2008.

During TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Tuesday night, co-host Shaquille O’Neal said he is “happy for Doc.”

“He does have championship experience. He does have experience with dealing with large-name individuals, superstars,” O’Neal said. “For so long, he’s just been surviving off that one championship so I would like to see him get another one.”

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said in a statement earlier Tuesday that Griffin’s firing was a “difficult decision to make during the season.”

The Bucks are currently tied for the second-best record in the NBA at 30-13. The team will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to the Bucks for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.