Republicans engaged in a tense back-and-forth during their conference lunch Tuesday over border talks with some openly questioning Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s strategy and others assailing colleagues for attacking the proposal before it’s even out.

“I think everyone is questioning everyone’s strategy on this,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican. “What’s the best way forward? I think that’s what people want to know and understand.”

The fight illustrates the increasingly perilous path ahead to pass any proposal on immigration – tied with aid to Ukraine and Israel – as Republicans remain divided over whether to cut a deal with Democrats on the high-profile issue in the middle of a presidential election.

During the meeting, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin questioned McConnell’s leadership on the issue, two sources told CNN, just a day after saying publicly that the Kentucky Republican couldn’t negotiate his way out of paper bag.

“It was a good debate. This is tough policy,” Sen. John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican, said. “Some of it was boisterous.”

One Republican in the meeting said lunch was “nasty, nasty.”

“It’s an ugly place in the conference right now,” the member said on the condition of background to speak freely about what had occurred. “People are attacking Mitch openly in a way I haven’t seen … to his face.”