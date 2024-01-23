VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JUNE 13: Pope Francis waves to the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square for the general audience on June 13, 2018 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis looked ahead to a month of top class football during his General Audience expressing his hope the FIFA World Cup Russia will favour solidarity and peace among nations. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN speaks to Pope Francis' close adviser
03:16