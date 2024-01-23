A decorative replica of an Oscar statue stands near the red carpet arrivals area, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2023. The red carpet for the Oscars airing on March 12, 2023, is champagne-color for 2023.
A decorative replica of an Oscar statue at the 2023 Academy Awards.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be revealed on Tuesday.

“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” which dominated the summer box office, appear poised for multiple nominations. With critical acclaim and award show momentum, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things” and “The Holdovers” are also widely believed to be strong Oscar contenders.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the Oscar nominations in 23 categories, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, via livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and social media platforms for the Academy.

The Oscars will take place on March 10, hosted for a fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel.

See below for a list of Oscars categories. The nominees will be updated live during Tuesday’s announcement.

Best picture

Best actor in a leading role

Best actress in a leading role

Best actor in a supporting role

Best actress in a supporting role

Best director

Best cinematography

Best international feature film

Best adapted screenplay

Best original screenplay

Best live action short film

Best animated short film

Best animated feature film

Best documentary short

Best documentary feature film

Best original song

Best original score

Best makeup and hairstyling

Best costume design

Best editing

Best sound

Best production design

Best visual effects