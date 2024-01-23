Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be revealed on Tuesday.
“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” which dominated the summer box office, appear poised for multiple nominations. With critical acclaim and award show momentum, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things” and “The Holdovers” are also widely believed to be strong Oscar contenders.
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the Oscar nominations in 23 categories, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, via livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and social media platforms for the Academy.
The Oscars will take place on March 10, hosted for a fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel.
See below for a list of Oscars categories. The nominees will be updated live during Tuesday’s announcement.