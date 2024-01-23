CNN —

A group of entertainment industry figures are joining forces to launch a new campaign amid rising antisemitic incidents.

Connie Britton, Cindy Crawford, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jenna Dewan and Scooter Braun are among those participating in the “New Year, New Voices” campaign, which aims to combat antisemitism and launches on social media Tuesday, according to organizers who shared a preview of the effort with CNN.

While dozens of prominent celebrities have condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, the new campaign is about stopping antisemitism more broadly and includes both Jewish and non-Jewish voices.

“We have to stop antisemitism in its tracks and the only way to do that is to show people that it’s not just the same Jewish influencers over and over again. We’re not the only ones speaking out,” “New Year, New Voices” campaign founder Samantha Ettus told CNN. “Propaganda has made people think that standing up to antisemitism is political – and it’s not. It is just as acceptable to stand up against antisemitism as it is any form of hate towards any ethnic group.”

Among the other actors, some athletes, TV personalities and public figures that have joined the campaign are David Arquette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Colton Underwood, Zach Randolph, Lance Bass, Bryan Greenberg, Debra Messing, Montana Tucker, Nia Dennis, Jennifer Morrison, Jaimie Alexander, Rebecca Gayheart, Caroline D’Amore, Cheryl Burke, Katie Cassidy, Kevin Nealon, Richard Marx and Brett Gelman.

Recently, a different group of entertainment industry leaders wrote an open letter, signed by nearly 300 people, to criticize the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for excluding Jews as an underrepresented group in its diversity and inclusion standards for the Oscars.

The Academy has not yet publicly commented on the criticism and did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Ettus noted that there have been few cries against antisemitism on red carpets or award show stages thus far this season, when historically the shows have often served as venues for talent to advocate for social causes such as the #MeToo movement, pay equity and racial justice.

“There is a lack of comfort or advocacy in the Hollywood community for the Jews,” Ettus said. “We have become this population that people are afraid to stand up for, and this campaign is trying to change that.”