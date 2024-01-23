CNN —

January 24, 2024

Today on CNN10, we highlight North Carolina’s new guidelines for artificial intelligence in schools. How can it help students and teachers? Then we turn to Wall Street and examine why the stock market’s record highs aren’t indicative of broader economic perceptions. Finally, we trek to Ethiopia where discarded plastic is finding new life. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

