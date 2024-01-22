CNN —

Authorities in a south Chicago suburb are racing to find a “dangerous” suspect after seven people were found fatally shot in two neighboring homes Monday, officials announced, and investigators believe the victims are related.

The suspect, Romeo Nance, 23, is also believed to be connected to two other shootings on Sunday, one of which left a 28-year-old man dead, according to law enforcement in Joliet, a city about 35 miles southwest of Chicago.

The man killed Sunday was Toyosi Bakare, who was from Nigeria but had been living for the past three years in the Will County area, which includes Joliet, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief of Operations, Dan Jungles.

After Nance’s car – a red Toyota Camry – was seen near the scene of both Sunday shootings, the sheriff’s department began to surveil the 2200 block of West Acres, where Nance’s last known address is, hoping to find the vehicle, according to Jungles.

After no sign of Nance or his car, deputies knocked on the door of one of the homes but received no response, Jungle said at a news conference.

“When they received no response, they knew the house across the street was related to the individuals that resided at that house and they walked over there,” Jungle said.

At the second home, deputies saw blood on the door and entered to find two dead victims, he said. Five more victims were found in the first home, though it is unclear how long they had been dead inside, he said.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said Monday police do not have a motive at this time but the suspect “does know the victims.”

Authorities have yet to publicly identify the victims found inside the homes, but Evans said police believe they are from the same family.

Police gather near the crime scene where seven people were found dead in Joliet, Illinois, on Monday. WLS

“I’ve been a policeman 29 years. This is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with,” Evans said at the news conference.

The killings inside the homes are believed to be connected to the two other shootings on Sunday, Evans said. He did not provide further details.

The sheriff’s department and police are working with the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force and are asking for the public’s help in tracking Nance down, authorities said.

“Nance should be regarded as armed and dangerous,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about Nance or his car should contact law enforcement, police said.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.