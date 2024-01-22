CNN —

Many travelers ignore airline safety videos before their flights — even if they rely on humor or cameos from celebrities. But in the aftermath of the Japan Airlines crash, an in-flight safety video is being universally praised for helping to save hundreds of lives.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Presidential race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that he is ending his 2024 White House campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump. This leaves former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the lone Trump alternative in the GOP race — but without much time to catch up to the front-runner. There is just one day until the New Hampshire primary and a new CNN poll shows Trump holds 50% support among likely Republican primary voters in the state while Haley stands at 39%. DeSantis suspended his bid after a disappointing second-place finish in last week’s Iowa Republican caucuses. He stood at just 6% in the New Hampshire poll, below the 10% minimum support he would need to win delegates there per the Republican Party’s rules.

2. Roe v. Wade

Today marks the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision which granted Americans the federal constitutional right to an abortion. Then in 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the law, ruling abortion rights should be determined by states. The Biden administration plans to hit the airwaves in battleground states this week with its first abortion-focused ad of the year, featuring stark, emotional testimony from a woman personally affected by a state abortion ban who lays the blame directly on former President Donald Trump. The push marks the campaign’s first organized effort to emphasize the issue, seeking to further galvanize voters around reproductive rights in the first presidential election after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision.

3. Winter storms

After a weekend of frigid temperatures across the US, warmer air will bring a risk of ice and flooding for some states this week, while another crippling winter storm is set to hit portions of the Plains and South today. A series of winter storms this month have killed at least 82 people in 13 states. The death toll climbed on Sunday after emergency management agencies in Oregon, Mississippi and Tennessee reported additional weather-related fatalities. Meteorologists say the warmer air will bring the most immediate potential hazards to eastern Texas and parts of the Lower Mississippi River Valley through at least Tuesday. Approximately 37 million people are currently under threats of flash flooding and excessive rainfall in the region.