‘Wide right’: The two words that haunt Buffalo Bills fans

It just wasn’t to be for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

With a spot in the AFC Championship game on the line, Buffalo was trailing by three points against their old foes, the Kansas City Chiefs.

With time ticking away, Bills quarterback Josh Allen masterminded a 16-play, 54-yard drive in the fourth quarter to set up a potential game-tying 44-yard field goal which would have heaped pressure back on the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Up stepped Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass, who hadn’t missed any of his career nine field goal attempts in the last two minutes of fourth quarters or overtimes when his team was tied or trailing by three points or fewer.

In short, his previous resume suggested Bass would convert the kick and send the game to overtime.

However, Bass’s kick – after beginning its trajectory accurately through the goal posts – swerved right and was no good, leading to Kansas City’s 27-24 victory.

And, as Jim Nantz said on the CBS broadcast: “The two most dreaded words in Buffalo have surfaced again.

“Wide right.”