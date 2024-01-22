Senate GOP Whip John Thune said on Monday that the price tag for the border security provisions in a national security package that negotiators are working to finalize could rise above the $14 billion President Joe Biden initially requested for border security.

“That’s being discussed,” Thune acknowledged to reporters when asked if he thought the number was going to have to go up as negotiators search for policy solutions to the complex problems at the border.

Key issues remain outstanding in the effort to strike a deal on border policy that would unlock support to pass aid for Ukraine and Israel in the Senate. It is not yet clear when an agreement might be finalized or when the Senate would be able to hold a vote. Any potential deal already faces long odds in the Republican-controlled House and the cost of the package could add to the challenge of striking an agreement and pushing for its passage.