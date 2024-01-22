CNN —

A robocall that appears to be an AI voice resembling President Joe Biden is reaching out to New Hampshire residents, advising them against voting in Tuesday’s presidential primary and saving their vote for the November general election.

Audio of the call was reviewed by CNN from the anti-robocall application Nomorobo. Their tracking data suggests a large volume of calls. It’s unclear who is behind the call.

“Republicans have been trying to push nonpartisan and Democratic voters to participate in their primary. What a bunch of malarkey,” says the digitally-altered Biden voice. “We know the value of voting Democratic when our votes count. It’s important that you save your vote for the November election. We’ll need your help in electing Democrats up and down the ticket. Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again.”

The application rates the number of calls, which were first reported by NBC News, as “severe,” among its highest rating for calls.

Biden’s name will not appear on the ballot in the upcoming New Hampshire primary on Tuesday over a dispute between the state and the Democratic National Committee, which voted to move the New Hampshire primary out of its traditional first-in-the nation position. As a result, there is an organized effort to write-in Biden’s name.

“This matter has already been referred to the New Hampshire Attorney General, and the campaign is actively discussing additional actions to take immediately. Spreading disinformation to suppress voting and deliberately undermine free and fair elections will not stand, and fighting back against any attempt to undermine our democracy will continue to be a top priority for this campaign,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

Aaron Jacobs, a spokesperson for Write-In Biden, said in a statement, “This is deep fake disinformation designed to harm Joe Biden, suppress votes, and damage our democracy,” adding that the group remains “focused on one goal until polls close on Tuesday: encouraging Granite Staters to write-in Joe Biden.”

At the end of the call, the voice of an unknown male directs listeners to call a local New Hampshire number to be removed from future calls.

The call uses spoofing, a common practice in fraudulent robocalling which manipulates caller ID information to display a false phone number, obscuring the true identity of the caller.

The robocall shows up on caller ID as a local New Hampshire number that belongs to Kathy Sullivan, a former New Hampshire Democratic Party chair and treasurer for the Granite for America PAC. The PAC is working to encourage voters to write in Biden’s name this Tuesday.