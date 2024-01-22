CNN —

Federal prosecutors say their investigation into New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is continuing as he faces numerous corruption charges, including that he acted as an agent for a foreign government, and pressure by fellow Democrats to resign.

Prosecutors referenced the ongoing investigation numerous times in a letter to the judge responding to media organizations request to unseal or unredact portions of recent motions filed in the case.

“Although the grand jury has returned indictments in this case, its investigation remains ongoing,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors often say investigations are ongoing; however, in this case they have added to the allegations facing Menendez twice since they were initially announced.