CNN —

Testing a person’s blood for a type of protein called phosphorylated tau, or p-tau, could be used to screen for Alzheimer’s disease with “high accuracy,” even before symptoms begin to show, a new study suggests.

The study involved testing blood for a key biomarker of Alzheimer’s called p-tau217, which increases at the same time as other damaging proteins — beta amyloid and tau — build up in the brains of people with the disease. Currently, to identify the buildup of beta amyloid and tau in the brain, patients undergo a brain scan or spinal tap, which often can be inaccessible and costly.

But this simple blood test was found to be up to 96% accurate in identifying elevated levels of beta amyloid and up to 97% accurate in identifying tau, according to the study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology.

“What was impressive with these results is that the blood test was just as accurate as advanced testing like cerebrospinal fluid tests and brain scans at showing Alzheimer’s disease pathology in the brain,” Nicholas Ashton, a professor of neurochemistry at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and one of the study’s lead authors, said in an email.

The study findings came as no surprise to Ashton, who added that the scientific community has known for several years that using blood tests to measure tau or other biomarkers has the potential to assess Alzheimer’s disease risk.

“Now we are close to these tests being prime-time and this study shows that,” he said. Alzheimer’s disease, a brain disorder that affects memory and thinking skills, is the most common type of dementia, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Last year, the first blood test for assessing beta amyloid protein was made available for consumer purchase in the United States, called AD-Detect, to help people with mild cognitive impairment identify their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Some researchers have raised doubts about the science behind the test. Quest Diagnostics, the company behind the test, has stressed that it is not meant to diagnose Alzheimer’s, but says it helps assess a person’s risk of developing the disease.

The test used in the new study, called the ALZpath pTau217 assay, is a commercially available tool developed by the company ALZpath, which provided materials for the study at no cost. The test is currently available for research use only, but Ashton said it is expected to be available for clinical use soon.

“This is an instrumental finding in blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer’s, paving the way for the clinical use of the ALZpath pTau 217 assay,” Professors Kaj Blennow and Henrik Zetterberg from the University of Gothenburg, co-authors of the study, said in a press release. “This robust assay is already used in multiple labs around the globe.”

ALZpath estimates the price of the test could be between $200 and $500.

“A robust and accurate blood-based biomarker would enable a more comprehensive assessment of cognitive impairment in settings where advanced testing is limited,” the researchers wrote in their study. “Therefore, use of a blood biomarker is intended to enhance an early and precise AD diagnosis, leading to improved patient management and, ultimately, timely access to disease-modifying therapies.”

For instance, the test demonstrated “high accuracy” in identifying tau pathology within people who tested positive for beta amyloid, according to the study. That may help guide treatment decisions in patients considering therapies that target beta amyloid, such as Leqembi and Aduhelm, since they may be less effective in patients with advanced tau pathology, the researchers wrote.

“These results emphasize the important role of plasma p-tau217 as an initial screening tool in the management of cognitive impairment by underlining those who may benefit from antiamyloid immunotherapies,” the researchers wrote.