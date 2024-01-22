CNN —

Travis Kelce clearly has a lot of love for Taylor Swift. Some Buffalo Bills fans? Not so much.

Swift was in Buffalo, New York on Sunday to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Bills.

Video of her arrival at the game has been making the rounds on social media and showed some jeers – along with the cheers – from attendees at the game as she strode into Highmark Stadium.

The playoff game was high stakes. After scoring a touchdown, Kelce blew a kiss and made a heart sign in the direction of the suite where Swift was seated, along with other high-profile supporters, including Kelce’s brother and fellow pro football player Jason Kelce and Brittany Mahomes, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

The lack of love for Swift has been an ongoing discussion this season ever since she began attending Kelce’s games back in September.

Some NFL viewers have been less than thrilled by the amount of camera time Swift gets from broadcasters whenever she’s in a stadium to watch her beau play.

Even Kelce and his brother have mentioned it during their podcast, “New Heights.”

Their mother Donna Kelce told CNN in October that she gets it.

“I know my sons have come forward and said that it’s been too much, but you can’t blame anybody for wanting to capitalize on a situation,” she said at the time. “So that’s the way I feel.”

Initially there was a spike in NFL ratings for the games Swift attended.

The Chiefs won the game over the Bills, 27 to 24.