CNN —

Mercenaries, a giant shark and a very scary version of Winnie the Pooh are among the central characters in the best of the worst in cinema as the nominees for the 2024 Razzies were revealed on Monday.

Sylvester Stallone’s “Expend4bles” led with seven nominations, including worst picture, followed by “Exorcist: Believer,” with five nods.

This year’s acting contenders feature former Oscar winners Jon Voight, Russell Crowe and Dame Helen Mirren, as well as Razzie “repeat offenders” Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez.

The Golden Raspberry Awards (the formal name for the Razzies) celebrate the best of the worst in cinema. In keeping with its history, the “winners” are announced the day before the Academy Awards ceremony.

This year the Oscars are being held on March 10.

WORST PICTURE

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“Expend4bles”

“Meg 2: The Trench”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe /”The Pope’s Exorcist”

Vin Diesel /”Fast X”

Chris Evans / “Ghosted”

Jason Statham / “Meg 2: The Trench”

Jon Voight / “Mercy”

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / “Ghosted”

Megan Fox / “Johnny & Clyde”

Salma Hayek / “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Jennifer Lopez / “The Mother”

Dame Helen Mirren / “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall / “About My Father”

Megan Fox / “Expend4bles”

Bai Ling / “Johnny & Clyde”

Lucy Liu / “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

Mary Stuart Masterson / “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

WORST SUPPORTING CTOR

Michael Douglas / “Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Mel Gibson / “Confidential Informant”

Bill Murray / “Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”)/ “The Pope’s Exorcist”

Sylvester Stallone / “Expend4ables”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / “Expend4bles”

Any 2 money-grubbing investors who donated to the $400 Million for remake rights to “The Exorcist”

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked screen chemistry)/ “Ghosted”

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Pooh & Piglet as blood-thirsty slasher/killers/ “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“Expend4bles”

“Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

David Gordon Green / “The Exorcist: Believer”

Peyton Reed / “Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania”

Scott Waugh / “Expend4bles”

Ben Wheatley / “Meg 2: The Trench”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“Expend4bles”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey”